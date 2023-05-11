FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy today; Storms return Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms will return to north Georgia on Friday.

Thursday’s summary

High - 82°

Normal high - 80°

Chance of rain - 20%

Mostly dry today

Today will be similar to Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and warm afternoon temperatures. We may see a shower or storm this afternoon with the best chance of rain in west Georgia.

FIRST ALERT for scattered storms Friday

Showers and storms are expected to develop on Friday afternoon and evening in metro Atlanta. If you have any plans to end the week, make sure and have the umbrella handy.

Forecast map for Friday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

90s return this weekend

A slight chance of rain will continue for Mother’s Day weekend with highs warming to 90 degrees by Sunday! We’ve added a second FIRST ALERT for a higher coverage of rain ahead of a cool front on Monday.

