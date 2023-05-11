GBI: Remains found in Chattahoochee Hills identified as 2 missing Atlanta men

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the remains found in Chattahoochee Hills as the two men who went missing in East Point.

According to GBI, medical examiners identified the remains as 39-year-old Jason Salter and 35-year-old Kenny Guerra. Salter was identified on April 15, 2023, and Guerra was identified on May 4, 2023.

The two men are both fathers and own Rockstar Lifestyle Print Shop in South Fulton County.

“The police found two burned bodies in the area of Chattahoochee Hills two weeks after Jason’s 40th birthday,” Jason’s cousin Michelle Johnson told Atlanta News First. Both bodies were unrecognizable and we had to use dental records to confirm that one of the bodies was Jason. Investigators are still working to identify the other body that was found burned.”

GBI has confirmed this case will be investigated as a double homicide.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.