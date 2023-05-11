Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Lanes blocked on I-75 Southbound due to vehicle fire

Las autoridades tratan de determinar si la víctima tuvo un tropezón o un episodio médico que le...
Las autoridades tratan de determinar si la víctima tuvo un tropezón o un episodio médico que le hizo caer en un cuerpo de agua.(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One vehicle fire on I-75 Southbound at Glade Road shut down all lanes Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident started at 1:38 pm and an aerial view from our Atlanta News First chopper shows how firefighters battling the fire.

This is an active investigation and Atlanta News First will have more details about the accident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
A fence surrounds the beach at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands on Lake Lanier, GA.
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands installs fence to stop swimming at beach
The scene of a shooting involving a Cobb County Police officer.
Domestic dispute call leads to shooting involving officer in Douglas County
Loretta Neely has been on the job for nearly 47 years, working in all types of positions.
KFC employee announces retirement after 47 years on the job
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

Recent spectacular derailments have focused attention on train safety and whether the nation’s...
‘That ain’t good’ | Residents cringe when trains approach crossings
A New Era: Fort Benning to Fort Moore
Army officially designates Fort Moore, dropping Confederate name Benning
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Overlook in Forsyth County
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock on safety at railroad crossings