Man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Overlook in Forsyth County

By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died after a crash at Blue Ridge Overlook and Carlisle Road in Forsyth County.

Around 5:40 p.m. May 10, 29-year-old William Wiggins was driving south on Carlisle Road. He failed to yield to traffic on Blue Ridge Overlook and was hit by a pickup truck. Wiggins was taken to a local hospital, but later died.

The crash is under investigation. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, police do not believe impairment and speed were factors in the crash.

