Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Marietta police officer, Cobb County Fire save woman from suicide attempt

The officer talked to the woman for almost an hour.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Marietta police officer is receiving congratulations after talking a woman down from a suicide attempt May 11.

Officer Austin Martin responded to the Delk Road bridge over I-75 early this morning and found a woman scaling the fence and preparing to jump. Martin talked to the woman for almost an hour, enough time for Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services to coordinate rescue efforts with the Marietta Police and Fire Departments.

Officer Martin calmly and safely held onto the woman when it looked like she was going to drop, allowing firefighters to lower her onto a ladder and bring her to safety.

Marietta police chief Marty Ferrell said, “I could not be prouder of the actions of Officer Martin and all those involved in saving this woman’s life.  To those who ask why anyone would want to become a police officer these days, this is just one example of the impact a first responder can have in someone’s life.  I am appreciative of the collaboration that exists between each of our agencies.  If you experience a crisis in Cobb, rest assured we are all coming as one cohesive team to assist you.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
A fence surrounds the beach at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands on Lake Lanier, GA.
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands installs fence to stop swimming at beach
The scene of a shooting involving a Cobb County Police officer.
Domestic dispute call leads to shooting involving officer in Douglas County
St. Jude Dream Home
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets on sale now
Loretta Neely has been on the job for nearly 47 years, working in all types of positions.
KFC employee announces retirement after 47 years on the job

Latest News

Metal plate on DeKalb Ave
Atlanta crews to start resurfacing DeKalb Avenue on Monday
Capt. Robinson
Atlanta Public Schools promotes first Black female police captain
Atlanta crews to start resurfacing DeKalb Avenue on Monday
Las autoridades tratan de determinar si la víctima tuvo un tropezón o un episodio médico que le...
Lanes blocked on I-75 Southbound due to vehicle fire