Marietta police officer, Cobb County Fire save woman from suicide attempt

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Marietta police officer is receiving congratulations after talking a woman down from a suicide attempt May 11.

Officer Austin Martin responded to the Delk Road bridge over I-75 early this morning and found a woman scaling the fence and preparing to jump. Martin talked to the woman for almost an hour, enough time for Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services to coordinate rescue efforts with the Marietta Police and Fire Departments.

Officer Martin calmly and safely held onto the woman when it looked like she was going to drop, allowing firefighters to lower her onto a ladder and bring her to safety.

Marietta police chief Marty Ferrell said, “I could not be prouder of the actions of Officer Martin and all those involved in saving this woman’s life. To those who ask why anyone would want to become a police officer these days, this is just one example of the impact a first responder can have in someone’s life. I am appreciative of the collaboration that exists between each of our agencies. If you experience a crisis in Cobb, rest assured we are all coming as one cohesive team to assist you.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.