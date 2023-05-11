Positively Georgia
Multiple students pepper sprayed at DeKalb County school, officials say

By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews are responding to Ronald McNair High School in DeKalb County after several students were reportedly pepper sprayed.

According to DeKalb County fire officials, multiple students are being treated.

This is a developing story. Atlanta News first will update with more information as it comes in.

