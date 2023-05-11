Multiple students pepper sprayed at DeKalb County school, officials say
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews are responding to Ronald McNair High School in DeKalb County after several students were reportedly pepper sprayed.
According to DeKalb County fire officials, multiple students are being treated.
