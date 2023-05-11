Positively Georgia
Rapper Young Thug taken to a local hospital, condition unknown

Jeffery Williams is involved in a massive racketeering and organized crime trial in Fulton County.
Late Friday, the attorneys on the case learned from the GPDC they will get a monthly increase with a cap of $55,000.
By Tim Darnell
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rapper Young Thug, now on trial in one of Georgia’s largest criminal trials in its history, was taken Thursday to an undisclosed local hospital.

No details have been released on his condition.

Jeffery Williams - the rapper’s real name - is on trial in Fulton County in a massive RICO case involving himself and nine other defendants.

In late April, Williams’ attorney Brian Steel made his fourth attempt at securing bond for his client. According to a court document obtained by AllHipHop.com, Steel said, “Since on or about May 9, 2022, Mr. Williams has been languishing in the County Jail without bond. Mr. Williams has previously put forth compelling evidence, without doubt…that conditions can be imposed which permit bond to be set.

“This Honorable Court denied bond based upon proffers made by the prosecution, mostly repeating allegations contained in the Indictment,” Steel continued in the motion. “Undersigned counsel believes that conditions can be set to ensure that Mr. Williams comes back to Court when required to do so, and due to the extended nature of this trial, Mr. Williams respectfully requests this Honorable Court reconsider its position on bond.”

Jury selection in the trial has already lasted longer than any other in Georgia history, and has been repeatedly been plagued by arrestscharges and disruptions.

A few weeks ago, a potential juror was jailed for filming court proceedings. Back in January, the mother of Deamonte Kendrick - aka Yak Gotti - was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and issued a $1,500 bondLatasha Kendrick is accused of trying to pass tobacco products to her son.

Two weeks ago, attorney Anastasios Manettas - who represents Miles Farley - was arrested on charges of simple battery on law enforcement officers, possession (pills not in original container), obstruction and disruption of court proceedings.

Manettas’ arrest came less than 24 hours after a Fulton County courtroom was evacuated after one of the defendants in the trial was removed from a holding cell after he began screaming.

This story is developing.

