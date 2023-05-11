Restaurant Report Card: Paris Banh Mi scores 36; Hook Line & Schooner earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Satellite Boulevard in Duluth, Atlanta News First uncovered critical violations at a café and bakery which received one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen.

Paris Banh Mi scored 36 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says the facility used unpasteurized eggs to make mayonnaise, ham, BBQ, pork, and chicken were stored at unsafe temperatures and several cases of beef were left outside to thaw.

“They just leave it outside a little bit to defrost and then they put it in the warmer,” a manager told Atlanta News First reporter Adam Murphy.

Management said they are working to correct every violation and we found another one they need to add to the list. They posted an old score of 100 in the restaurant instead of 36. Management swapped the scores after we called it out.

We have an update this week. In Gwinnett County, KFC/Taco Bell on Holcomb Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners improved this week on a reinspection earning 94 points.

Hook Line & Schooner on West Village Way in Smyrna received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been in business for about five years and are family owned and operated. They were voted best seafood in Georgia recently and that is because their seafood is brought in fresh every single day.

They are also known for their oysters which they get right out of Chesapeake Bay. They make them several ways and they go through 1,500 a week. Also on the menu, they have a delicious smoked salmon dip, grilled salmon, lobster roll, crab legs plate, and strawberry cheesecake. Boy that’s good!

