Sandy Springs Police launch citywide camera network

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a unique comfort level for those who enjoy dining at the Mojave Restaurant on Powers Ferry Road. It is about more than just good food here, it is also about top-notch security.

“Public safety is extremely important. We’ve been having issues all throughout Atlanta and it’s terrible to see this happen in the community,” said Annie Zipperle, Mojave Restaurant Manager.

Management recently joined a network of surveillance cameras organized and monitored by the Sandy Springs Police Department. The Focus software connects security cameras around the city to help police pinpoint crimes when they happen and give law enforcement the technology needed to speed up investigations and emergency response time.

“If there is an entering auto in a parking lot, if there is a burglary to a restaurant, if there is god forbid a crime that occurs in their parking lot against someone having access to those cameras allows us to see that again in real-time so we can direct officers on a response to that location,” said Sgt. Matt McGinnis from Sandy Springs Police.

The platform includes a camera registry for citizens and business owners. It is designed to curb crime and keep the community safe. But critics call it an invasion of privacy.

“All the privacy controls are in the hands of the individuals that sign their cameras up and we respect that privacy, and we would not want to invade that so that’s why they have all the rights. We’re just asking them to allow us the opportunity to see when we need to see,” said Sgt. Matt McGinnis.

“We’re thrilled about the program. We’re grateful to be a part of it. Anything that we can do to help mitigate the situation is of course what we’re going to do,” said Zipperle.

