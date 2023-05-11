Positively Georgia
Several defendants plead guilty in Rossana Delgado murder case

Multiple defendants in the Rossana Delgado murder case.
Multiple defendants in the Rossana Delgado murder case.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several defendants have entered plea deals after being charged with the April 2021 murder of a Georgia woman.

Rossana Delgado was murdered in a cabin in Gilmer County in April 2021. Her body was found Apr. 20, 2021, just days after she had been reported missing. An investigation revealed that she had been lured to the Plaza Fiesta shopping mall in DeKalb County Apr. 16, 2021, where she was kidnapped. She was then bound and tortured at several locations in Clayton and Gilmer Counties.

14 people were charged in connection with her death. Their trial was set to begin May 1. However, multiple defendants entered plea deals, avoiding a trial.

Oscar Manuel Garcia pled guilty to malice murder, kidnapping, concealing the death of another, aggravated battery and violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and removal of body parts from scene of death. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Juan Ayala-Rodriguez pled guilty to kidnapping, concealing the death of another, aggravated battery and violation of the RICO Act. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Juan Antonio Vega pled guilty to kidnapping, concealing the death of another, aggravated battery and violation of the RICO Act. He was sentenced to 70 years and must serve 30 in prison.

Megan Alyssa Colone pled guilty to violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. She was sentenced to 20 years and must serve 18 in prison.

Eva Galicia Martinez pled guilty to violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. She was sentenced to 20 years and must serve 13 in prison.

Terri Amanda Garner, Patrick Harvard, Calvin Harvard and Shawn Callaway pled guilty to violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Each was sentenced to time served followed by probation.

Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez Ramirez and Maria Katherine Encarnacion remain at large.

