Trina Braxton and Chef Darryl Taylor host brunch on Mother’s Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Trina Braxton and Chef Darryl Taylor came into the studio to talk about brunch for Mother’s Day at Pigalle in Underground this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chef Darryl Taylor, a Next Level Chef contestant, brought some of the food items that will be on the menu from sea bass to chicken breast paired with a variety of specialty sides.

There will be entertainment, a performance by Richard Shaw celebrity saxophonist and comedian Mizz Wallstreet.

To purchase tickets visit here.

