Webb Street in Roswell back open after crews fix sinkhole

A portion of a busy road in Roswell has been temporarily closed as crews work to repair a...
A portion of a busy road in Roswell has been temporarily closed as crews work to repair a sinkhole.(Roswell Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A portion of a busy road in Roswell was temporarily closed Wednesday as crews worked to repair a sinkhole.

According to the Roswell Police Department, the southbound portion of Canton Street between Norcross Street and Highway 9 had to be closed for repairs to a sinkhole found on Webb Street.

The repairs were completed, and Webb Street was reopened to traffic around 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

