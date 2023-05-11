Webb Street in Roswell back open after crews fix sinkhole

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A portion of a busy road in Roswell was temporarily closed Wednesday as crews worked to repair a sinkhole.

According to the Roswell Police Department, the southbound portion of Canton Street between Norcross Street and Highway 9 had to be closed for repairs to a sinkhole found on Webb Street.

The repairs were completed, and Webb Street was reopened to traffic around 7:30 p.m.

