1-year-old found dead in executive park pond in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating how a little girl ended up dead in an executive park pond Thursday evening in Sandy Springs.

It happened in the area of 2 Concourse Parkway. Sandy Springs Police say they got a call around 6:30 p.m. about a 1-year-old girl that had gone missing. The baby was eventually found in the executive park pond. She was rushed to the hospital where she did not survive.

Sandy Springs Police say no charges are pending at this time, but it is still early in their investigation.

“This is a big park. It’s not normally somewhere where children run and play. There are several different kinds. One of the bits of information we were able to gather was that the child was missing and might be somewhere near water,” said Sergeant Matt McGinnis, Sandy Springs Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact the Sandy Springs Police Department.

