Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Falcons’ 2023 schedule has no primetime games

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) works against the Arizona Cardinals during the...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) works against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The schedule for the Atlanta Falcons’ 2023 season has been released.

The season begins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sept. 10 against No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons will end their season against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.

Their final home game comes in Week Sixteen against the Indianapolis Colts. The Falcons will also head to London Oct. 1 to play the Jacksonville Jaguars!

You’ll be able to watch the Falcons’ Week Six matchup against the Washington Commanders, Week Eight game against the Tennessee Titans, Week Ten matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Week Fourteen matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Week Seventeen matchup against the Chicago Bears right here on Atlanta News First!

The full schedule is below.

Week One: vs. Carolina Panthers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sept. 10, 1 p.m.

Week Two: vs. Green Bay Packers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sept. 17, 1 p.m.

Week Three: @ Detroit Lions, Ford Field, Sept. 24, 1 p.m.

Week Four: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium (London), Oct. 1, 9:30 a.m.

Week Five: vs. Houston Texans, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Oct. 8, 1 p.m.

Week Six: vs. Washington Commanders, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Oct. 15, 1 p.m.

Week Seven: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium, Oct. 22, 1 p.m.

Week Eight: @ Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, Oct. 29, 1 p.m.

Week Nine: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Nov. 5, 1 p.m.

Week Ten: @ Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium, Nov. 12, 4:05 p.m.

Week Eleven: BYE WEEK

Week Twelve: vs. New Orleans Saints, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Nov. 26, 1 p.m.

Week Thirteen: @ New York Jets, MetLife Stadium, Dec. 3, 1 p.m.

Week Fourteen: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Dec. 10, 1 p.m.

Week Fifteen: @ Carolina Panthers, Bank of America Stadium, TBD

Week Sixteen: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Dec. 24, 1 p.m.

Week Seventeen: @ Chicago Bears, Soldier Field, Dec. 31, 1 p.m.

Week Eighteen: @ New Orleans Saints, Caesars Superdome, TBD

The Falcons also partnered with Quavo for a schedule release video.

You can find tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
A fence surrounds the beach at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands on Lake Lanier, GA.
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands installs fence to stop swimming at beach
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Rapper Young Thug taken to a local hospital, condition unknown
St. Jude Dream Home
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets on sale now
The scene of a shooting involving a Cobb County Police officer.
Domestic dispute call leads to shooting involving officer in Douglas County

Latest News

FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a first down against UTSA during the...
NFL DRAFT: Every Falcons pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
Signs and banners are displayed throughout downtown as the city gears up for NFL Draft week.
Atlanta Falcons gearing up for 2023 NFL Draft
Atlanta Falcons launch Fellows Program for HBCUs with Wells Fargo
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) celebrates his team's 31-30 win against the Chicago...
AP source: Lions trade Okudah to Falcons for 5th-round pick