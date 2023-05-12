Falcons’ 2023 schedule has no primetime games

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The schedule for the Atlanta Falcons’ 2023 season has been released.

The season begins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sept. 10 against No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons will end their season against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.

Their final home game comes in Week Sixteen against the Indianapolis Colts. The Falcons will also head to London Oct. 1 to play the Jacksonville Jaguars!

You’ll be able to watch the Falcons’ Week Six matchup against the Washington Commanders, Week Eight game against the Tennessee Titans, Week Ten matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Week Fourteen matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Week Seventeen matchup against the Chicago Bears right here on Atlanta News First!

The full schedule is below.

Week One: vs. Carolina Panthers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sept. 10, 1 p.m.

Week Two: vs. Green Bay Packers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sept. 17, 1 p.m.

Week Three: @ Detroit Lions, Ford Field, Sept. 24, 1 p.m.

Week Four: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium (London), Oct. 1, 9:30 a.m.

Week Five: vs. Houston Texans, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Oct. 8, 1 p.m.

Week Six: vs. Washington Commanders, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Oct. 15, 1 p.m.

Week Seven: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium, Oct. 22, 1 p.m.

Week Eight: @ Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, Oct. 29, 1 p.m.

Week Nine: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Nov. 5, 1 p.m.

Week Ten: @ Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium, Nov. 12, 4:05 p.m.

Week Eleven: BYE WEEK

Week Twelve: vs. New Orleans Saints, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Nov. 26, 1 p.m.

Week Thirteen: @ New York Jets, MetLife Stadium, Dec. 3, 1 p.m.

Week Fourteen: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Dec. 10, 1 p.m.

Week Fifteen: @ Carolina Panthers, Bank of America Stadium, TBD

Week Sixteen: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Dec. 24, 1 p.m.

Week Seventeen: @ Chicago Bears, Soldier Field, Dec. 31, 1 p.m.

Week Eighteen: @ New Orleans Saints, Caesars Superdome, TBD

The Falcons also partnered with Quavo for a schedule release video.

You can find tickets here.

