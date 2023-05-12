Positively Georgia
3 Georgia men die in airplane crash off San Clemente Island

110604-N-PM781-072 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (June 4, 2011) Sailors assigned to Maritime...
110604-N-PM781-072 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (June 4, 2011) Sailors assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadrons (MSRON) 1 and 11 set up camp at San Clemente Island, Calif. MSRON-1 and 11 are taking part in the month-long exercise Shark Tank 2011, which focuses on multi-phase expeditionary squadron level training and certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arif Patani/Released)(Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arif Patani | U.S. Navy)
By The Associated Press and Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) - Three Georgia men have died in an airplane crash in Southern California.

U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Levi Read said the aircraft, a Phoenix Learjet, was carrying three people May 10 when it plunged into the Pacific Ocean about a mile (1.6 kilometers) southwest of San Clemente Island, which is west of San Diego and owned by the U.S. Navy.

The aircraft used by a Navy contractor departed from the Ventura County area, said Drew Verbis, spokesperson for Naval Base Ventura County on the coast northwest of Los Angeles. It was one of two aircraft participating in an exercise. The other aircraft landed safely.

The three men aboard were Captain Eric Tatman of Marietta, 1st Officer Spencer Geerlings of Newnan and System Specialist Shane Garner of Taylorsville.

