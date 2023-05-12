Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta City Council to vote on funding proposal to support trans community

The legislation comes following recent violent acts in Atlanta against transgender women two of whom were killed.
Eli Galvan, 29, of Virginia Beach, Va., reacts while listening to speakers during a rally as...
Eli Galvan, 29, of Virginia Beach, Va., reacts while listening to speakers during a rally as part of Transgender Day of Visibility, Friday, March 31, 2023, by the Capitol in Washington. "It's important to stop working against each other and to support each other," says Galvan, "we just want to be able to live, and not to feel that we are in a place where we are broken."((AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin))
By Zac Summers
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta could soon make its single largest investment into the city’s transgender community.

Octavia Lewis has lived in her truth as a transgender woman for 20 years. Her journey hasn’t been easy, but the 42-year-old never let it fully define her.

“Yes, we do deserve better,” Lewis said. “We are more than statistics and we have a lot to offer to society and we aren’t always given that opportunity.”

Lewis is the chief advocacy officer at Destination Tomorrow, a nonprofit that provides services including housing and career readiness to the LGBTQ+ community. The group could soon launch a mentorship program, pairing LGBTQ+ youth with local professionals, if the Atlanta City Council approves $55,000 in funding to support the transgender community.

“If I would have had someone who was able to mentor and guide me, I don’t think I would have gotten into survival sex work,” Lewis said. “I don’t think I would have found love in the wrong places. This single investment into our community, I think it’s not only going to humanize us but also show us in a different light.”

Destination Tomorrow would receive $25,000. The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) would get $20,000 to fund scholarships and $10,000 would go to Atlanta Legal Aid, a group that offers free legal services to

Lori Anderson is a senior staff attorney for Atlanta Legal Aid. She oversees a program that helps transgender people change their legal name and gender marker. Since 2020, she’s offered free representation to 150 clients. Anderson said the added funds would eliminate financial barriers for many who seek her help.

“This is going to be really huge for our clients,” Anderson. “I think it’s really important and helpful for folks living in Atlanta and living in other areas to see there are people in government who do support and respect them.”

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the funding proposal on Thursday. The legislation comes following recent violent acts in Atlanta against transgender women, two of whom were killed.

“Across the nation, we are seeing a push against the transgender community to eliminate the fundamental right to simply be who they are,” said Mayor Andre Dickens in a press release announcing the proposal. “Everyone has the right to live their life with dignity and freedom from fear, and our Administration wants the transgender community to know we stand with them.”

“I’m grateful for the leadership of Mayor Dickens and our Division of LGBTQ Affairs in providing resources and support to our trans residents,” said Councilmember Matt Westmoreland, sponsor of the legislation. “As a former teacher and school board member, I am especially excited about the investments in our young people. I hope this reinforces to them that we see them and love them.”

Council will vote on the legislation during Monday’s city council meeting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
St. Jude Dream Home
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets on sale now
Jason Salter and his friend and business partner Kenny Guerra
GBI: Remains found in Chattahoochee Hills identified as 2 missing Atlanta men
A fence surrounds the beach at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands on Lake Lanier, GA.
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands installs fence to stop swimming at beach

Latest News

Alan Ramos
Brookhaven police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx’s daughter says he’s been out of the hospital ‘for weeks’
110604-N-PM781-072 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (June 4, 2011) Sailors assigned to Maritime...
3 Georgia men die in airplane crash off San Clemente Island
Brookhaven police are warning residents of scammers posing as police