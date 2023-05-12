Atlanta City Council to vote on funding proposal to support trans community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta could soon make its single largest investment into the city’s transgender community.

Octavia Lewis has lived in her truth as a transgender woman for 20 years. Her journey hasn’t been easy, but the 42-year-old never let it fully define her.

“Yes, we do deserve better,” Lewis said. “We are more than statistics and we have a lot to offer to society and we aren’t always given that opportunity.”

Lewis is the chief advocacy officer at Destination Tomorrow, a nonprofit that provides services including housing and career readiness to the LGBTQ+ community. The group could soon launch a mentorship program, pairing LGBTQ+ youth with local professionals, if the Atlanta City Council approves $55,000 in funding to support the transgender community.

“If I would have had someone who was able to mentor and guide me, I don’t think I would have gotten into survival sex work,” Lewis said. “I don’t think I would have found love in the wrong places. This single investment into our community, I think it’s not only going to humanize us but also show us in a different light.”

Destination Tomorrow would receive $25,000. The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) would get $20,000 to fund scholarships and $10,000 would go to Atlanta Legal Aid, a group that offers free legal services to

Lori Anderson is a senior staff attorney for Atlanta Legal Aid. She oversees a program that helps transgender people change their legal name and gender marker. Since 2020, she’s offered free representation to 150 clients. Anderson said the added funds would eliminate financial barriers for many who seek her help.

“This is going to be really huge for our clients,” Anderson. “I think it’s really important and helpful for folks living in Atlanta and living in other areas to see there are people in government who do support and respect them.”

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the funding proposal on Thursday. The legislation comes following recent violent acts in Atlanta against transgender women, two of whom were killed.

“Across the nation, we are seeing a push against the transgender community to eliminate the fundamental right to simply be who they are,” said Mayor Andre Dickens in a press release announcing the proposal. “Everyone has the right to live their life with dignity and freedom from fear, and our Administration wants the transgender community to know we stand with them.”

“I’m grateful for the leadership of Mayor Dickens and our Division of LGBTQ Affairs in providing resources and support to our trans residents,” said Councilmember Matt Westmoreland, sponsor of the legislation. “As a former teacher and school board member, I am especially excited about the investments in our young people. I hope this reinforces to them that we see them and love them.”

Council will vote on the legislation during Monday’s city council meeting.

