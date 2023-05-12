Positively Georgia
Brookhaven police are warning residents of scammers posing as police

(WANF)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are warning residents to beware of scammers who are posing as police officers using outstanding warrant tactics to get money from victims.

According to officials, one resident reported receiving a voicemail from the Brookhaven police requesting she calls back to a different number. When she called back the person on the line identified himself as a police Lieutenant stating she had two outstanding citations and that she failed to appear in court. She was ultimately scammed out of $4,000, which the scammers requested she pay $10,000 to clear up her citations.

Three other residents reported similar scams. Luckily these three victims did not release any funds to the scammers.

“The scammers are using an unknown application to clone the police department’s phone number to appear on the victim’s caller I.D. which makes the scam believable.” The Brookhaven police said in a statement.

The Brookhaven Police Department says they want to warn citizens that police agencies will never demand payment for outstanding citations or warrants over the phone. Citizens are being advised if they are being threatened over the phone for money in any way, to contact their local law enforcement agency.

