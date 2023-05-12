Positively Georgia
Brookhaven police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Alan Ramos
Alan Ramos(Brookhaven Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Broohaven are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Alan Ramos was last seen May 12 at 2010 Curtis Dr. around 6:50 a.m.

Rams has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue shorts and a clear backpack.

Anyone who has contact with Ramos is asked to contact Brookhaven police at 404-637-0622 or dial 911.

