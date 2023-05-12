Positively Georgia
Celebration of life being held for Midtown Atlanta shooting victim

38-year-old Amy St. Pierre
38-year-old Amy St. Pierre(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life will be held Friday for a woman killed during a mass shooting at a medical center in Midtown Atlanta last week.

Amy St. Pierre died on May 3 at the age of 38. A celebration of Amy’s life will be held on May 12 at 4 p.m. in the Cherry Logan Emerson Concert Hall of Emory University. Seating is limited and you must make a reservation in order to attend. Amy’s family encourages you to make your reservation early. The service will also be available by live stream for those unable to attend.

Women who attend are being asked to wear colorful clothes in Amy’s honor. Attendees should either print or download the reservation confirmation to their mobile device as it will be required upon entering the Schwartz Center. Recommended parking is in the Fishburne Parking Deck.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Amy’s memory may be made to the following organizations for social justice, a cause that was dear to her heart:

