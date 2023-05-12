City of Mableton holds first ever city council meeting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a low voter turnout in the city’s inaugural election, dozens of people showed up to Mableton’s first-ever city council meeting Thursday night.

The community of nearly 80,000 is now Cobb County’s largest city. But some still are unclear what this will mean for them.

“I understand that there’s going to be tax increases. I don’t know that sort of services are going to come out of this,” one man said during a public comment.

Thursday night Mableton Mayor Michael Owens and the council also began voting on interim positions for city clerk, city attorney, and Mayor Pro Tem.

But when they got to the vote for interim finance director, one councilwoman voiced concern that they hadn’t been given enough time to research who they were voting on.

“I’ve yet to meet him. Is he in the room today,” she asked the room.

After a closed executive session, Mableton City Council voted to approve an interim finance director. But some residents noted the confusion and uncertainty.

“Communication is key. So, I really hope that they start communicating with each other on a regular basis so that when we come to these meetings, we feel like they’re unified,” Mableton resident Yashica Marshall said.

The date of the next Mableton City Council meeting has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.