Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Community groups team up to create affordable single-family homes

Groups create westside affordable housing
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two community organizations have teamed up to create affordable housing for vested members of Atlanta’s Westside community who are first-time home buyers.

City of Refuge and GROWTH, an initiative of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, broke ground this week on the construction of five homes on Burbank Drive.

The idea is to give first-time buyers a chance to achieve their dream of homeownership.

“It’s really exciting and energizing to them to know that on this property, they’re going to build a home from the foundation up that reflects them and how they want it to look and gives them an opportunity for the future,” said Bruce Deel, founder and CEO of City of Refuge.

“The majority of those that are going to live in these homes will be first-time homeowners in the history of their family,” Deel said. “So now you’re building generational wealth and opportunity for their children and grandchildren down the road.”

Construction is set to begin in a couple of weeks.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Rapper Young Thug taken to a local hospital before trial on Thursday
Jason Salter and his friend and business partner Kenny Guerra
GBI: Remains found in Chattahoochee Hills identified as 2 missing Atlanta men
St. Jude Dream Home
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets on sale now
A fence surrounds the beach at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands on Lake Lanier, GA.
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands installs fence to stop swimming at beach

Latest News

Javonte Jarrett
2 Fulton Co. schools on soft lockdown as police search for possible armed man
Asia Calabrese-Lewis
Mom charged with murder after baby found in Sandy Springs pond
Atlanta Eats: Best food halls in Atlanta
Atlanta Eats| Best food halls in Atlanta
Mother's Day brunch at the Georgia Terrace Hotel
Mother's Day brunch at Livingston restaurant located at Georgia Terrace Hotel
What to expect during "Kitten Season"
What to expect during "Kitten Season"