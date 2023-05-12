Dangerous tree endangering family’s home taken down because of Atlanta News First story

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An enormous, damaged tree in Atlanta’s Historic Hunter Hills neighborhood came crashing down on Friday afternoon.

The water oak tree had recently partially collapsed, landing on top of another tree and threatening the home of the family living there for 72 years. They had to move out.

“We have been displaced, not knowing what is going to happen to our home, to us,” said Judy Butts-Smith, the homeowner.

But the tree wasn’t theirs. It’s the private property of the next door neighbor, who passed away four years ago. The house is now sitting vacant.

Atlanta News First had tried to reach the late owner’s family, as had the City of Atlanta, with no luck until our story aired.

“The way I found out was through the Atlanta News First story, so that’s when I kind of sprung into action,” said Dustin Reese.

Dustin Reese is the grandson of Emma Stewart who died in 2019, but had lived next door to the Butts-Smith family for decades.

The home is still property of Stewart’s estate.

“Oh lord, the tree has fallen and no one let us know was our first reaction,” Reese said.

To remove the tree, Reese spent thousands of dollars hiring a private contractor.

However, the ending to this story is not yet a happy one.

The Butts-Smith family says they’re still upset because the tree, which used to have the other tree resting on top of it, has been disproportionately cut on one side.

And they’re, again, worried it can still fall on their home.

Reese tells us at this point he’s done everything he can.

“I just see a tree that needs to be taken care of and I’m taking care of the tree,” he said.

The city’s arborist plans to come by next week to check the safety of what’s left of the tree.

For now, the Butts-Smith family say they won’t be moving back home just yet, out of continued safety concerns.

