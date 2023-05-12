Positively Georgia
Decatur police looking for person of interest in sexual assault

By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Decatur police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a sexual assault May 12.

A woman reported being assaulted at gunpoint by a man around 9 a.m. May 12. She was walking near her home on the 300 block of West College Avenue when the man pointed a gun at her and ordered her inside. He then sexually assaulted her before making her drive him to another location.

The man has been described as a Black man who is in his early-to-mid 20s. He is approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall and wearing a gray t-shirt and pants.

Anyone with information should contact Decatur police at 678-553-6687 or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

