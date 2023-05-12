FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms this afternoon, evening in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop in north Georgia this afternoon and evening with highs in the 70s.

Friday’s summary

High - 76°

Normal high - 80°

Chance of rain - 60%

Spotty showers this morning

After some rain earlier this morning, your drive to work in metro Atlanta will be mostly dry with scattered rain in east Georgia.

FIRST ALERT for scattered storms this afternoon

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop after lunch today and continue through sunset. It won’t be a washout, but you’re likely to get wet at some point so have the umbrella nearby today.

No severe weather is expected.

Forecast map for 3 p.m. Friday (Atlanta News First)

More rain Saturday, drier for Mother’s Day

We’ll see additional scattered storms on Saturday afternoon and evening with a coverage of 40%. The coverage of rain will drop to 30% on Mother’s Day with a high of 90 degrees!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.