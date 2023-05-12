Gov. Kemp signs legislation improving Decatur residents homestead exemptions

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As property values increase, so do taxes. that can be bad news for longtime residents of cities like Decatur, including senior citizens.

“They’re on a limited income,” said 70-year-old John Mason. “Let’s face it, their money isn’t going to increase.”

Mason isn’t from Decatur but as a senior citizen - he’s seen the problem grow in multiple areas.

And it’s problems like these that have the state of Georgia making sure residents don’t get priced out of their homes, especially in areas like Decatur where property values are skyrocketing.

Gov. Kemp signed bills earlier this month approving homestead exemptions for seniors. These exemptions lessen the taxable value of your home if you meet certain age and income requirements.

Mason thinks actions like these are necessary.

“Yes, yes I do,” He said. “For long-term residents and permanent residents, and I think it’s very helpful for seniors.”

This is why most of the exemptions apply specifically to people 62 years of age or older. Some also apply to people making under a certain income or with disabilities, helping keep Decatur home for those who’ve given it their time and money for decades.

“They shouldn’t be forced out because they can’t afford to live there any longer,” Mason said. “Accommodations should be made for the people.”

According to Decaturish, here are the updated exemptions:

– Increase the General Homestead Exemption (GH-1) for all residential owner-occupied properties from $25,000 to $40,000.

– Increase the General Homestead Exemption (GH-2) for residential owner-occupied properties for persons 65 years of age or older from $10,000 to $15,000.

– Increase the General Homestead Exemption (GH-3) for residential owner-occupied properties for persons 62 years of age or older whose Georgia net taxable household income does not exceed $50,000 from $15,000 to $25,000 and adjust the household income limit from $50,000 to $60,000.

– Create a Community Land Trust Homestead Exemption (LT-1) in the amount of $40,000 for residents who hold owner-occupied real property that is subject to a written land lease having an initial term of not less than 99 years with a landlord that is an entity exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the federal Internal Revenue Code, and who own all improvements located on the real property.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.