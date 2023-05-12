2 Fulton Co. schools on soft lockdown as police search for possible armed man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Taylor Road Middle School and Chattahoochee High School have both been placed under a soft lockdown as police investigate.

School officials say they are working with police and do not believe there is any potential or immediate danger. All outside doors and inside classroom doors are locked. Class remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are asking residents in Johns Creek to be on the lookout for a possibly armed man in the area.

Johns Creek police say they received reports of a domestic situation at a home along Rotherick Drive just before 10 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene and learned that the suspect, Javonte Jarrett, allegedly made threats to his ex-wife before running away.

Jarrett is six feet one inch tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt.

Police are urging residents in the surrounding area to remain indoors and stay vigilant. If you see Jarrett, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Do not approach as he is believed to be armed with a handgun.

JCPD units are searching for Javonte Jarrett, B/M 6,01" 215lbs, in the area of Rotherick Dr. The subject was last seen wearing a purple shirt. Possibly armed with a handgun. Please call 911 #johnscreek #johnscreekpd pic.twitter.com/zTL3wCefGl — Johns Creek PD (@JohnsCreekPD) May 12, 2023

