Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Jamie Foxx’s daughter says he’s been out of the hospital ‘for weeks’

Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA. Live in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jamie Foxx is no longer in the hospital after suffering a “medical complication,” his daughter said Friday.

Corrinne Foxx addressed the rumors with a post on her Instagram story.

She said: “Update from family: sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

She added went on to say they have “an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Foxx was reportedly in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz when he was rushed to the hospital on April 11.

In a statement at the time, the family said, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

Last week Foxx made his first public remark and thanked all his followers for their support.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote in an Instagram post.

Friends and family have commented and sent him well wishes as he is on the road to recovery.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
St. Jude Dream Home
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets on sale now
Jason Salter and his friend and business partner Kenny Guerra
GBI: Remains found in Chattahoochee Hills identified as 2 missing Atlanta men
A fence surrounds the beach at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands on Lake Lanier, GA.
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands installs fence to stop swimming at beach

Latest News

Alan Ramos
Brookhaven police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
110604-N-PM781-072 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (June 4, 2011) Sailors assigned to Maritime...
3 Georgia men die in airplane crash off San Clemente Island
Brookhaven police are warning residents of scammers posing as police
Asia Calabrese-Lewis
Mother charged in death of 1-year-old found in Sandy Springs pond