Jamie Foxx’s daughter says he’s been out of the hospital ‘for weeks’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jamie Foxx is no longer in the hospital after suffering a “medical complication,” his daughter said Friday.

Corrinne Foxx addressed the rumors with a post on her Instagram story.

She said: “Update from family: sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

She added went on to say they have “an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Foxx was reportedly in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz when he was rushed to the hospital on April 11.

In a statement at the time, the family said, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

Last week Foxx made his first public remark and thanked all his followers for their support.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote in an Instagram post.

Friends and family have commented and sent him well wishes as he is on the road to recovery.

