Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Lanes on 316 West closed due to ‘large amount of fuel’

All lanes of SR 316 West are shut down
All lanes of SR 316 West are shut down(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes on State Route 316 West have been closed after an incident in Gwinnett County.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a tractor-trailer was “leaking a large amount of fuel” causing all lanes to shut down. Officials say traffic is being diverted to Hurricane Trail.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 7 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
St. Jude Dream Home
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets on sale now
Jason Salter and his friend and business partner Kenny Guerra
GBI: Remains found in Chattahoochee Hills identified as 2 missing Atlanta men
A fence surrounds the beach at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands on Lake Lanier, GA.
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands installs fence to stop swimming at beach

Latest News

Asia Calabrese-Lewis
Grandfather of 1-year-old found in Sandy Springs pond releases statement
Pandemic-era Title 42 restrictions have expired.
Legal help provided for immigrants moving to Georgia
Eli Galvan, 29, of Virginia Beach, Va., reacts while listening to speakers during a rally as...
Atlanta City Council to vote on funding proposal to support trans community
Police looking for possible armed man in Johns Creek area