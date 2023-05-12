Lanes on 316 West closed due to ‘large amount of fuel’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes on State Route 316 West have been closed after an incident in Gwinnett County.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a tractor-trailer was “leaking a large amount of fuel” causing all lanes to shut down. Officials say traffic is being diverted to Hurricane Trail.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 7 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Traffic Alert:



All lanes of SR 316 West are shut down just east of Cedars Road. A tractor trailer is leaking a large amount of fuel. Traffic is being diverted to Hurricane Trail. pic.twitter.com/vYtUX0VpP3 — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) May 12, 2023

