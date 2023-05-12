Lanes on 316 West closed due to ‘large amount of fuel’
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes on State Route 316 West have been closed after an incident in Gwinnett County.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a tractor-trailer was “leaking a large amount of fuel” causing all lanes to shut down. Officials say traffic is being diverted to Hurricane Trail.
All lanes are expected to reopen by 7 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.