Over dozen dogs rescued from ‘unsanitary’ conditions in need of forever home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s a big push by a local animal rescue to find over a dozen dogs a loving home.

Streets Paws says the dogs had no access to basic necessities or medical care after they were discovered in a Henry County home.

The 11 surviving puppies and 5 adult dogs are in one of Street Paws’ foster care homes.

“It’s a lot of work, but I love taking care of them,” said Faith Davis.

About a month and a half ago, she says she had no idea she’d be fostering 16 dogs.

Davis is a volunteer at Street Paws. She says she’s glad someone thought to reach out to the animal rescue organization about rescuing these dogs.

Street Paws says in early April Henry County officials were called to the home of a deceased resident.

They say the dogs were then discovered living in cluttered and unsanitary conditions with many of the dogs suffering from a range of health problems.

“They had terrible skin conditions, and it was heartbreaking, it was heartbreaking when I got there,” said Davis.

While the dogs have gotten a lot more love and medical attention, Davis says it’s a reminder to everyone if you see something, say something.

“Or if you know something or know an animal that is not being taken care of, please reach out to your local animal rescue and see if there is any help that they can get to you and see if they can get those animals out of those homes and find a better home for them,” said Davis.

She’s hoping someone can offer a better home for these dogs either through fostering or adoption.

“I’ve noticed the ones that have had the hardest life, turn out to be the best dogs and these dogs are great,” said Davis.

