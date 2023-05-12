Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Over dozen dogs rescued from ‘unsanitary’ conditions in need of forever home

Over dozen dogs rescued from ‘unsanitary’ conditions in need of forever home
By Rachel Aragon
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s a big push by a local animal rescue to find over a dozen dogs a loving home.

Streets Paws says the dogs had no access to basic necessities or medical care after they were discovered in a Henry County home.

The 11 surviving puppies and 5 adult dogs are in one of Street Paws’ foster care homes.

“It’s a lot of work, but I love taking care of them,” said Faith Davis.

About a month and a half ago, she says she had no idea she’d be fostering 16 dogs.

Davis is a volunteer at Street Paws. She says she’s glad someone thought to reach out to the animal rescue organization about rescuing these dogs.

Street Paws says in early April Henry County officials were called to the home of a deceased resident.

They say the dogs were then discovered living in cluttered and unsanitary conditions with many of the dogs suffering from a range of health problems.

“They had terrible skin conditions, and it was heartbreaking, it was heartbreaking when I got there,” said Davis.

While the dogs have gotten a lot more love and medical attention, Davis says it’s a reminder to everyone if you see something, say something.

“Or if you know something or know an animal that is not being taken care of, please reach out to your local animal rescue and see if there is any help that they can get to you and see if they can get those animals out of those homes and find a better home for them,” said Davis.

She’s hoping someone can offer a better home for these dogs either through fostering or adoption.

“I’ve noticed the ones that have had the hardest life, turn out to be the best dogs and these dogs are great,” said Davis.

For more information on Street Paws and how to adopt or foster, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
St. Jude Dream Home
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets on sale now
Jason Salter and his friend and business partner Kenny Guerra
GBI: Remains found in Chattahoochee Hills identified as 2 missing Atlanta men
A fence surrounds the beach at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands on Lake Lanier, GA.
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands installs fence to stop swimming at beach

Latest News

Although data shows a decrease, members of the ‘West Ashley Neighborhood Crime Watch’ Facebook...
Decatur police looking for person of interest in sexual assault
Tree endangering family's home removed.
Dangerous tree endangering family’s home taken down because of Atlanta News First story
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Georgia for second time in as many months
Asia Calabrese-Lewis
Grandfather of 1-year-old found in Sandy Springs pond releases statement