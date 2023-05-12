Positively Georgia
Tips for preparing your HVAC System for summer

There are plenty of cost-saving steps you can take as we inch closer to summer.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lower bills are always the goal, but with our first chance to hit 90 this weekend it means those energy costs could hit your wallet hard.

Fortunately, there are plenty of cost-saving steps you can take as we inch closer to summer.

Coolray Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical says tune-ups can go a long way in making sure your HVAC system is ready for the metro Atlanta summer.

In Georgia now is the time to check your HVAC system if you haven’t already, and it can prevent you from spending money on repairs in the long run.

“Do a full inspection of the system and usually we can find a few quick items that are maintenance related that will get that system going for another summer or two,” said Coolray HVAC Manager Kimball Rice.

He says another cost-saving tip for customers is changing out your filters.

“Change your filter about once a month, it will save you on utilities,” said Rice. “It will make your system last longer and the majority of the no cools and problem calls we’re going to be going to over this next week, most of those are probably going to be filter related.”

“You want to change those regularly, so the system stays clean,” said Coolray service technician Clay Waller.

