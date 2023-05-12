Vice President Kamala Harris visits Georgia for second time in as many months

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On a gloomy Friday morning, Air Force 2 touched down on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Vice President Kamala Harris, met on the runway by some Georgia officials including U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, emerged from the trademark blue-and-white aircraft on what was her second visit to the Peach State in just as many months.

In early April, she was in Dalton, visiting the Qcells Solar Panel plant and unveiling the largest federal investment in solar energy in the country’s history.

Friday, Harris gave remarks at a Democratic National Committee finance gathering before heading to event space Flourish Atlanta in Buckhead Village for a fundraising event – the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Spring Soiree.

Georgia played a pivotal role in Harris and President Joe Biden’s White House win in 2020 and will likely be just as impactful in the 2024 race.

“Even though the campaign season is just getting underway, there is some campaign for Biden that isn’t working very clearly right now,” said Mark Rountree, a pollster and president of Landmark Communications. “They’ve treated Georgia in a somewhat schizophrenic way.”

Rountree says the Democratic party snubbed Georgia on something that could have been a massive sign of commitment to their continued victory here.

“While they have Vice President Harris here today raising money for the national effort, they simultaneously have overlooked Georgia as a site for the DNC,” he said.

Rountree also said the Biden administration’s decision to wait nearly five months to invite the repeat national championship-winning Georgia Bulldog football team to the White House – a tradition that has spanned years for winning teams both college and professional – could seriously rub some Georgia voters the wrong way.

UGA turned down the invitation this week regardless. But it was a Georgia faux pas that Rountree says can impact voters’ perceptions of how candidates treat Peach State voters.

