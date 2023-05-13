Positively Georgia
26-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Atlanta, police say

Police sirens flashing generic photo 4
Police sirens flashing generic photo 4(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 26-year-old man was shot and killed late Friday evening in southwest Atlanta, police told Atlanta News First.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Sylvan Road after reports of a person shot around 10:08 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

The identity of the victim has not been released by officials at this time. Homicide investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

