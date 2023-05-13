26-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 26-year-old man was shot and killed late Friday evening in southwest Atlanta, police told Atlanta News First.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Sylvan Road after reports of a person shot around 10:08 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

The identity of the victim has not been released by officials at this time. Homicide investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

