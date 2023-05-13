62-year-old man shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 62-year-old man was shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta late Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Arkwright Place around 7:26 p.m. after reports of a shooting. The 62-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Atlanta police say the victim was “unable to provide responding officers with any suspect information or the reason for the shooting.”

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the current extent of his injuries.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

