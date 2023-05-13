Deadly shooting under investigation in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday evening, DeKalb County Police Lt. Shane Smith said.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Northern Avenue after reports of a person who was shot around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old man who was sitting in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. DeKalb County police say he died at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released by police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.