First Alert: Dense Fog to start what will be a hot and humid weekend

A dense fog advisory is in effect through 10 AM
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We kick off the weekend with a First Alert for the morning as a dense fog advisory is in effect through 10 AM.

Visibility as low as a quarter mile is possible, so drive very carefully!

The afternoon will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s, feeling closer to 90 with the humidity.

A few isolated storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening as well.

Mother’s Day we turn up the heat even more with temperatures climbing near 90 degrees! We will stay mainly dry through the first half of the day with the chance for pop-up storms through the afternoon and evening. If you have any lunch or dinner plans with mom, you might want to have the umbrella on standby just in case!

Our next First Alert is for Monday. A cold front will push through the area bringing rain, which could be heavy at times, and storms primarily for the evening.

Behind this front, temperatures will be more seasonable in the upper 70s to low 80s and the humidity will drop for the middle of the week.

While Tuesday looks dry, we will start to introduce a small rain chance Wednesday, with the end of next week looking slightly unsettled.

A dense fog advisory is in effect through 10 AM. Visibility as low as a quarter mile possible.
A dense fog advisory is in effect through 10 AM. Visibility as low as a quarter mile possible.(Atlanta News First)
Summer like both days with hot afternoons paired with isolated showers and storms.
Summer like both days with hot afternoons paired with isolated showers and storms.(Atlanta News First)
First Alert Monday as a cold front brings rain and storms
First Alert Monday as a cold front brings rain and storms(Atlanta News First)
Hot and humid weekend. First Alert Monday for scattered storms. Slightly cooler next week.
Hot and humid weekend. First Alert Monday for scattered storms. Slightly cooler next week.(Atlanta News First)

