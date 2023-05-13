Fulton Co. School District responds after staffer hits crisis alert badge too many times, causes lockdown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No parent wants to get an alert that their child’s school was in lockdown. Some parents of students at Ridgeview Charter Middle School said they received an email on Tuesday, which said there was a ‘false alarm incident’ that day, which caused a lockdown.

“I received the email, and I wasn’t alarmed because it immediately said that it was a false alarm situation, but I don’t understand if there was an alarm that did go off, what alerts were given to the parents. I didn’t get an emergency alert that there’s a situation in the school,” a mom said. “I don’t check my email all day at work, so finding out there’s a situation hours later is a little unnerving,” she said.

District leaders said an adult had a perceived medical issue, and a staffer hit the button a number of times which caused the school to go into a hard lockdown.

“They should’ve pressed it three times which would’ve alerted the front office, but they pressed it too many times,” said Brian Noyes, Chief Communications Officer, Fulton County Schools.

Noyes said when the button is hit three times, it’s the basic level and it alerts school officials.

“The front office and the security folks that there’s a situation, and often time, that first alert which is three clicks on the cent badge, is a medical scenario, where a student has fallen, it might be something like a fight, something that is an employee feels like they need an immediate response,” he said.

Noyes said if the Centegix Crisis Alert button on the school badge is pressed eight times or more, a lockdown happens. He said the alert automatically connects to their police force, their cameras, and the security team on the ground.

“Once I hit eight times or more, it then sets the next level of alarm down and the lights will come on in the school, a PA will announce they’re in hard lockdown,” Noyes said.

He said the district rolled out the alert system in January and tried it at a few schools. Noyes said it was officially rolled out across the district in the last two months.

“There have been several situations where a full hard lockdown has been called but most of the time it’s just somebody that’s using the wrong alert,” said Brian Noyes, Chief Communications Officer, Fulton County Schools.

One mom who didn’t want to be seen on camera, had some concerns about the system altogether.

“I understand that the false alarm was due to a teacher pressing the alarm button more than three times, but it would make sense if we had a better-notifying system than remembering to press an alarm,” the mom said. “Because in the heat of the moment that may be forgotten. It may not be pressed correctly, so I don’t understand that method either,” she said. “You’re panicked. so, they may just press it once, they may forget it. They may drop it, so we have to look at what type of alarm system is present and if it’s a good one or not,” the mom said.

“We should know when it’s happening, so we know as things progress what to do,” the mother added.

District representatives said the principal at Ridgeview sent an email to parents minutes after it happened.

Here’s the note to parents:

Ridgeview United Parents and Families, Just a few moments ago at 10:40, a staff member pressed their Centegix Crisis Alert button too many times which put our school into a hard lockdown.

As you may be aware, all staff now have a “safety badge” with allows them to immediately press a button for assistance or help; however, if the staff member presses it too many times, they also have the ability and safety feature to initiate a hard lockdown if ever there were a dangerous threat to our school community.

A staff member pressed their badge too many times today when, ultimately, they only needed help for someone who they thought was hurt. Because of this, there was an announcement that came over the intercom stating that we were in a hard lockdown. Students have heard this announcement once before during a false alarm, but it is still foreign to them and can be frightening. I have to commend staff members who followed our practiced procedures carefully and quickly. Once we determined this was an error, I personally made an announcement to students and staff to disregard the message and to assure them of our safety.

Please know that our staff will be meeting tomorrow morning to be immediately re-trained in the use of their Crisis Alert safety badges. As always thanks for your support and for your understanding.

Sincerely, Dr. Opie Blackwell, Principal

“When an incident on alarm like this happens, we learn from it. We review it with it individuals, we review the systems, and ultimately, we make improvements, and we become a safer school district because of it,” Noyes said.

Noyes said on Wednesday, the principal had a meeting with staff members to retrain them.

“We’re just retraining. So, the incident the other day, the principal and the safety folks met with all the employees again and retrained them and said we want to remind you three clicks means we’re coming. The badge is going to buzz at you and you’re going to get help. Don’t use a continuous click,” Noyes said. “Eight or more unless it’s the significance of needing to lock down an entire school for instance like an active shooter,” he said.

Noyes said there was a meeting for parents too.

“We want everybody to know that there are resources if you feel that you need to talk to somebody, and as I said, I hope that we never have to use these alarms and these alerts, but when they do go off, if they’re necessary, we will learn from them, and we’ll be a better and safer district. And so we want to work through these problems with everybody so that we can fine-tune and make these tools work the best for everybody’s safer,” Noyes added.

