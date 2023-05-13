Positively Georgia
How to create a solid self-care plan to improve your physical and mental health

Health expert Dilan Abeya explains how to create a solid self-care plan for your physical and mental health.
By Atlanta News First staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gym enthusiast, fitness model, and influencer Dilan Abeya says incorporating a solid self-care plan into your daily life is essential to keep your mental and physical health intact . In this segment, he offers free advice on how people can transform their lives simply by changing up their habits.

This is a sponsored segment. For more information on creating a self-care plan, visit: https://www.dilanabeya.com/ or follow him on Instagram @dilanabeya.

