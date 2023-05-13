‘Emergency situation’ cleared at MARTA Vine City, delays continue

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: One person was injured after an emergency situation at Vine City MARTA, Atlanta police told Atlanta News First. The emergency situation at Vine City has cleared, MARTA announced.

The shuttle bus service has been canceled and normal service has resumed. Delays are still continuing on the East and West lines, MARTA said.

ORIGINAL STORY: An emergency situation at the Vine City East and West Line has prompted delays for commuters, MARTA officials announced on their social media page on Saturday morning.

According to MARTA, shuttles are being offered from Bankhead to the Ashby eastbound platform.

“Due to an emergency situation at Vine City, shuttle bus service is provided from Ashby to Vine City. We apologize for any inconvenience,” MARTA officials announced.

It is unclear what emergency situation prompted the delays. MARTA has not said when the service will resume.

Route 181: WB trip from East Point is canceled at 6:10 am — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) May 13, 2023

Route 155: NB trip from Swallow Cir & Finch Dr (W end) is canceled at 6:54 am.



Route 155: SB trip from West End is canceled at 6:25 am. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) May 13, 2023

Due to an emergency situation at Vine City, shuttle bus service is provided from Ashby to Vine City. We apologize for any inconvenience. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) May 13, 2023

Route 193: SB trip from East Point is canceled at 7:55 am.



Route 193: NB trip from Clayton County Justice Center is canceled at 6:41 am. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) May 13, 2023

Route 183: EB trips from County Line Rd & Campbellton Rd are canceled at 6:34 am. and 7:54 am.



Route 183: WB trips from Lakewood are canceled at 6:10 am. and 7:30 am. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) May 13, 2023

Due to a previous emergency at Vine City, the 8:03 a.m. trip from H E Holmes will be cancelled. We apologize for any inconvenience. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) May 13, 2023

Route 192: SB trip from East Point is canceled at 7:45 am.



Route 192: NB trip from Clayton County Justice Center is canceled at 8:41 am. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) May 13, 2023

