‘Emergency situation’ cleared at MARTA Vine City, delays continue

MARTA police say one person was injured.
MARTA station in Atlanta
MARTA station in Atlanta
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: One person was injured after an emergency situation at Vine City MARTA, Atlanta police told Atlanta News First. The emergency situation at Vine City has cleared, MARTA announced.

The shuttle bus service has been canceled and normal service has resumed. Delays are still continuing on the East and West lines, MARTA said.

ORIGINAL STORY: An emergency situation at the Vine City East and West Line has prompted delays for commuters, MARTA officials announced on their social media page on Saturday morning.

According to MARTA, shuttles are being offered from Bankhead to the Ashby eastbound platform.

“Due to an emergency situation at Vine City, shuttle bus service is provided from Ashby to Vine City. We apologize for any inconvenience,” MARTA officials announced.

It is unclear what emergency situation prompted the delays. MARTA has not said when the service will resume.

