New EV testing, training center coming to Forsyth County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The electric vehicle industry is beginning to flourish across the country.

Last month the Biden Administration even proposed a strict new plan that would require two-thirds of all cars sold in the U.S. by 2032 to be electric. That’s a tenfold increase over where sales are today.

But with new electric cars, also comes new infrastructure.

That’s why ABM, a facility management company, is building a new EV testing and training center in Forsyth County.

“We’re actually the largest commercial EV infrastructure installer in North America,” ABM President of Technical Solutions, Mark Hawkinson, said.

Hawkinson says they’re expanding their current facility on Ronald Regan Boulevard to more than 100,000 square feet.

Inside, there will be roughly 40 EV charging stations where companies can test their trucks, to make sure they’re compatible with varying EV infrastructure. It will also serve as a fulfillment center and training facility.

“Companies will actually be able to come in and test their vehicles on the equipment. We’ll also have a training center so we can actually train electricians and certify them on how to maintain this type of equipment moving forward. Because that’s going to be critical if you think about growing this infrastructure,” Hawkinson said.

Hawkinson says the EV “electrification center” will also create about 200 jobs over the next several years, which is something Forsyth County leaders are happy to hear.

“Forsyth County has seen a flurry of tech projects since the Forward Forsyth economic development partnership officially began in 2018. Our community is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the growing EV market in the tech sector. In fact, a portion of GA 400 has been designated the Technology Corridor and companies are noticing! With the talented workforce located in Forsyth County and the quality student pipeline coming out of our outstanding school system, Forsyth is primed and ready for these top-quality jobs. Forward Forsyth is currently working on a major technology project, debuting this Fall, that will further cement us as a hub for innovation, not just in the US but at an international level.” -Alex Warner, Vice President of Economic Development (Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce)

“Forsyth County continues to be an attractive business community for all kinds of different international companies, especially in the technology and research sector. A large portion of SR 400 in the county was named Georgia’s Technology Corridor last year by the state, and Forsyth is thrilled to have such wonderful businesses calling the community home as they lead the way in innovation.” -Russell Brown, Forsyth County Communications Director

“The future is electric, and ABM is leading the way,” Hawkinson said.

ABM plans to break ground on the expansion project within the next few months.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.