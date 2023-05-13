Newnan man charged with secretly recording women in dressing rooms, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newnan Police Department has arrested a man they say recorded women in dressing rooms at various businesses in Newnan.

According to officials Jesse Daniel Kline, 34, used hidden recording devices at Plato’s Closet, TJ Maxx, Publix, Target, and Walmart during April 2023. Police arrested Kline in May and he is now charged with one count of felony Peeping Tim.

If you have any information about this case or feel you may be a victim, call Sgt.Daniel Godfrey at 770-254-2355 Extension 116 or Lt. Chris Robinson at 678-673-5404.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.