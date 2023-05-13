Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Newnan man charged with secretly recording women in dressing rooms, police say

Jesse Daniel
Jesse Daniel(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newnan Police Department has arrested a man they say recorded women in dressing rooms at various businesses in Newnan.

According to officials Jesse Daniel Kline, 34, used hidden recording devices at Plato’s Closet, TJ Maxx, Publix, Target, and Walmart during April 2023. Police arrested Kline in May and he is now charged with one count of felony Peeping Tim.

If you have any information about this case or feel you may be a victim, call Sgt.Daniel Godfrey at 770-254-2355 Extension 116 or Lt. Chris Robinson at 678-673-5404.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug’s lawyer confirms rapper was “evaluated”
Asia Calabrese-Lewis
Grandfather of 1-year-old found in Sandy Springs pond releases statement
Javonte Jarrett
Police looking for possible armed man in Johns Creek area
Ronald McNair HS in DeKalb County
Multiple students pepper sprayed at DeKalb County school, officials say
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx’s daughter says he’s been out of the hospital ‘for weeks’

Latest News

Sandy Springs Police say a 1-year-old girl has died after being recovered from a pond.
Sandy Springs Police made welfare check day before baby was found dead
A rescued groundhog munches on a sweet potato in Woodstock, GA.
The art of saving animals (and sometimes leaving them alone
Photo of late Georgia teenager Nathan Moon
River Ridge High School hosts blood drive to honor late teenager
River Ridge High School hosts blood drive to honor late teenager