River Ridge High School hosts blood drive to honor late teenager

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nathan Moon was full of life, and enjoyed things a typical teenage boy would, like baseball and video games.

“He was online all the time playing games with his friends. Fortnite was the biggest one for him,” said Derek Moon, Nathan’s father.

At just 11, Moon was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that originates in nerve tissue. He passed away last month at the age of 14, after a three-year battle.

“The last thing he said, a quote from him, ‘Throw kindness like a boomerang and it will come back at you,’” said Susan Moon, his mother.

The Moons took those words to heart by partnering with Blood Assurance and hosting a blood drive at River Ridge High School in Woodstock. Organizers said cancer patients need blood, plasma, and platelets just as much as trauma patients.

“When they are undergoing treatment like chemotherapy or radiation, really it depletes their own body as far as their cells, so having donations provides them basically a new life,” said Callie Davis, a Healthcare Science teacher at River Ridge High School.

She said the donation also impacts their mental and emotional state.

“It changes their demeanor, changes their attitude, gives them that next step to keep moving forward and fight,” said Davis.

Davis said since the beginning of the pandemic, the need for blood increased and donor numbers decreased. If this drive has a good turnout, organizers hope to honor Nathan Moon with this same blood drive each and every year.

“I think to honor him, would be to carry on that legacy that he wanted to leave behind which is to be kind,” said Susan Moon.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 lbs, be in good health, and be at least 17 years old. Davis said the school is planning on hosting three more blood drives in 2023. They hope to make the blood drive for Moon an annual springtime event.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.