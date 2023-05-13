Sandy Springs Police made welfare check day before baby was found dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A welfare check was made at a business by Sandy Springs police just one day before the tragic death of one-year-old Nirvana Oliver, Sandy Springs police told Atlanta News First.

On Wednesday, Sandy Springs police responded to a business on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road regarding a welfare check on a woman and a juvenile.

Sandy Springs police released the following statement to Atlanta News First.

Officers made contact with them and requested EMS to check both subjects. The adult female refused further medical assistance. Officers then walked with the subjects back to their residence and made contact with the father of the juvenile. Based on the investigation by the officer and his supervisor, no crime had been committed and the parties were not in any immediate danger but there appeared to be some family assistance needs. A referral was made to DFCS regarding the incident later that day.

According to Sandy Springs police, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office recommended that the original charges were amended. Asia Calabrese-Lewis now faces malice murder and the original cruelty to children and felony murder charges “will be dropped” at her first court appearance on Monday.

The arrest warrant obtained from Sandy Springs Police Department states that Asia was seen on surveillance video around 6:12 p.m. walking with Nirvana at 2 Concourse Parkway down an embankment and through some bushes toward a retention pond. The video then shows Asia walking into the water and sitting there for about 6 minutes before she is seen on the same video around 6: 18 p.m. walking back up towards Peachtree Dunwoody Road by herself towards the parking decks. When the Sandy Springs police arrived Asia was found naked and rubbing up against cars in the parking deck, having some sort of episode, police previously told Atlanta News First that

“The father of the child arrived and asked where the child was. At that time, the mother made the proclamation, ‘At the bottom of the pool,’” said Sgt. McGinnis.

Sandy Springs police and firefighters immediately started checking all pools and bodies of water in the area. Oliver was eventually found face down and not breathing in a retention pond, says police. She was rushed to Scottish Rite, where she was pronounced dead.

Nirvana Oliver’s grandfather has released the following statement:

“She was a light to the world. Even though she only lived 23 months. She loved her Crocs especially in ‘Sport’ mode. She was our light and we will continue to celebrate her for the foreseeable future.”

The Georgia Department of Family & Children Services released the following statement:

“The Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) is aware of the tragic death of one-year-old Nirvana Oliver, and we are working closely with law enforcement to assist them in their investigation. DFCS’ first involvement with Asia Calabrese-Lewis was on the evening of May 10, when we received a report alleging suspected abuse/neglect of Nirvana. We opened a case and attempted a home visit on May 11. This loss is devastating, and our deepest condolences go out to Nirvana’s loved ones.”

It was not an accident,” said Sergeant Matt McGinnis with the Sandy Springs Police Department.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, the victim’s mother, Lewis, has been arrested in connection with Oliver’s death and held without bond.

