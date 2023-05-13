Syrian immigrant celebrates 2 years of business in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ahmad Alzoukani left everything behind: his friends, his native language. He fled Syria for the United States during their civil war and is now celebrating his self-made business success here in Georgia.

“There are a lot of options and opportunities. You can choose. You can work towards something you want,” said Ahmad Alzoukani, Mint Coffeehouse owner.

He’s been in the United States for seven years. In that time, Alzoukani met his wife at a coffee shop and had a baby girl. She was nine weeks old when we met for this interview. Coffee was the beginning for this family and when it came time to start a business, coffee was the answer.

“We do mostly a mobile espresso bar, drinks,” said Ahmad, “We also have an espresso bar on wheels that can go indoor into events.”

Mint Coffeehouse is a coffee shop on wheels, they go to events, personalizing their product to the customer. The family works together.

“We work with you, it is not like we just deliver coffee to you. We work at your event or your party to make it special,” said Ahmad.

Mint Coffeehouse is coming up on its 2-year anniversary and gratitude is on the mind of Ahmad and his wife, as they raise their baby girl, make the drink that brought them together and build a life they’re proud of.

“Just being born in the United States that is a gift,” said Alzoukani.

