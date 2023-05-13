When it comes to animals, not all need saving

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jackie Wilcox cuts vegetables seven days per week, 365 days per year.

“Fresh vegetables about $200 per week,” she said.

But these vegetables are not for her, but for the dozens of furry occupants in her home.

“I have squirrels, flying squirrels, chipmunks,” she said. “I have a bat right now that I’m holding.”

The official name is Lucky’s Place, a nonprofit Wilcox started five years ago in a sectioned-off area of her Woodstock home.

There are about 100 animals here, all needing help from humans.

But there are times when your help isn’t needed.

Wilcox says that if the animal isn’t injured, it likely doesn’t need rescuing. If you see babies by themselves, leave them alone. Mom will probably be back soon.

But in some cases, they do need your help, such as the three baby armadillos Wilcox received this week.

“Their mom and their sibling were shot.”

Wilcox also says you shouldn’t feed the animals you find but instead use an app called Animal Help Now. The app acts as an animal 911 call, hooking you up with nearby rescues and experts.

That’s often how they find their way to Lucky’s place, where they heal until it’s time to be reintroduced into the wild.

Last year, Wilcox rehabbed 667 animals while working 18-hour days.

“It’s tiring at times, but it’s worth it,” she said.

And the hours aren’t changing anytime soon.

“I can’t ever see myself not doing this,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.