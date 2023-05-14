Positively Georgia
MIssing 14-year-old teen with autism found safe in Chamblee

Edwin Rodriguez Gonzalez
Edwin Rodriguez Gonzalez(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Edwin Rodriguez Gonzalez has been found safe, according to the Chamblee Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old missing teen in Chamblee.

Edwin Rodriguez Gonzalez lives in Douglasville and went missing from Plaza Fiesta, located at 4166 Buford Highway Northeast. He was last seen at 3:29 p.m. when he ran out of the barbershop inside Plaza Fiesta. Gonzalez is Autistic and has a mental capacity of a seven-year-old, police said.

Gonzalez is described as 5 feet-2 inches in height and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing green pants, a red shirt, and white shoes.

If you have any information on Edwin Gonzalez’s whereabouts, please call 911.

