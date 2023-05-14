Positively Georgia
2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Sand Bar Ferry, East Boundary

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deadly shooting followed a dispute at motorcycle club
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Sand Bar Ferry Road at East Boundary(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: May. 14, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 80

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and three others injured Saturday evening a few blocks from downtown Augusta.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified those who died as Keith Coates, 30, of Valdosta, and Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Fla.

Deputies say the shooting was reported at 6:35 p.m. at Sand Bar Ferry Road and East Boundary.

DEADLY TWO DAYS IN THE CSRA:

A pair of shootings in Augusta and a murder-suicide in Graniteville have left five people dead.

Upon arrival, deputies found five people who had been shot.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree confirmed to our reporter on the scene that there was an event at a motorcycle club, words were exchanged between people, and shots were fired.

Deputies are investigating the tags of motorcycles to identify suspects and where they’re from.

Roundtree confirms two victims died on the scene, and three others are injured.

Roundtree’s Criminal Investigation Division was also on the scene with the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

It’s been a deadly two days in the region, with three people killed in shootings on Friday in the CSRA.

On Rennie Street in Graniteville on Friday afternoon, an 86-year-old woman and her 68-year-old son died in a murder-suicide.

And before dawn on Friday, Makala Perkins, 23, of Grovetown, was killed in a shooting on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta.

The shootings are among dozens that have swept the CSRA in the past year, claiming more than 80 lives since mid-April 2022.

News 12 will continue to provide updates on this most recent shooting incident as information becomes available.

