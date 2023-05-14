Positively Georgia
Atlanta police investigating after 10-year-old girl drowned in pool

Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.(KAIT)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening, Atlanta police said.

Emergency crews responded to the 3700 block of Princeton Lakes Parkway SW after reports of a person down around 7:50 p.m. Upon arrival, police say witnesses were performing CPR on the girl.

The girl was rushed to Grady Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The identity of the girl has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

