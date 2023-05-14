Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame hosted Mother’s Day giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame stopped by Atlanta News First on Sunday morning to celebrate Mother’s Day and offer special gifts for mothers in the Georgia community.

Yomand Brown with the Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame offered a first come, first served opportunity for the first 100 moms to receive from Home Depot.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.