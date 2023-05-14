Positively Georgia
Crews to begin resurfacing problematic road in Atlanta, delays expected

ATLDOT warns of potential traffic delays due to intermittent lane closures.
Crews set to begin resurfacing a problematic road in metro Atlanta on Monday.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As crews get ready to begin resurfacing a road that has caused many problems in metro Atlanta, ATLDOT has issued a warning of potential traffic delays due to intermittent lane closures.

Starting Monday, May 15, the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) will start resurfacing the roughly 5-mile stretch of road of DeKalb Avenue, between Jackson Street and Ridgecrest Road.

The $1.7 million improvement project includes the installation of bike lanes and new street signals with protected turn lanes.

“After months of work to combat chronic flooding, improve watershed infrastructure and relocate utility lines, we are on track to begin the full resurfacing of Dekalb Avenue,” said ATLDOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness. “The proof is in the asphalt, but residents up and down Dekalb Avenue will have that proof soon.”

Crews will work nightly from 7 pm until 5 am, Sunday through Friday. Dekalb Avenue will remain open for the duration of the resurfacing.

Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.

The project is scheduled to be completed in September.

