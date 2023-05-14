Positively Georgia
Domestic dispute in Coweta County leaves 1 dead, 1 sent to hospital

By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies shot and killed a man while they were responding to a domestic dispute call in Senoia Saturday night.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to a domestic dispute. They were advised the woman had been shot by a male on the scene.

When patrol deputies arrived, the male exited the residence and fired at deputies. The male was shot and pronounced deceased on the scene, deputies said.

The female was transported to a local hospital where her condition remains unknown.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

